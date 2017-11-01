Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants Genset Market, 2021

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Genset Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market is expected to reach revenue of $877 billion by 2021.

The rapid increase in water-based infrastructure investments is expected to have a significant role in the diesel and gas genset market in water and wastewater treatment plants (WWTP). This market is expected to witness steady growth in revenue until 2021. The global water and wastewater genset market is mainly driven by growth in standby applications for water and wastewater treatment facilities used by municipalities and industries. Infrastructure investment in Asia, mainly China, India, Middle East, and Southeast Asia is expected to aid in the development of the market for diesel and gas gensets.



Medium power gensets in the range of 300 KW to 500 KW are expected to increase, as companies and municipalities are establishing multiple gensets with cumulative power in a higher range, thus avoiding having a single generator in a high-power range. Also, large investments in industry and water resources in developing nations are driving the need for reliable power, as access to the power supply grid is limited. Regulatory requirements also make the need for such power generation facilities mandatory to prevent the shutdown of critical infrastructure. The water and wastewater genset market is expected to face headwinds in the form of competition from other sources of power-mainly hybrid power generation. Furthermore, the perception of diesel as a polluting source of power generation is expected to be a challenge for the market in the future.



The study analyzes key genset companies across the globe and assesses their market share. Fierce market competition is expected (especially in Asia) from Chinese and Japanese companies, which compete using inexpensive and quality products. Some companies that have been considered in this study include Caterpillar, Shengli Oil Machinery, Generac, Cummins, MTU, and Kohler.

Market trends have been analyzed for the study period 2013-2021 with the base year as 2016. The study covers the global market and includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Rest of the World. The standby power segment is expected to dominate the diesel genset market for the forecast period, while prime power is expected to dominate gas-based gensets in the water and wastewater treatment sector.



Key Questions This Study Will Answer:

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key drivers and restraints in the diesel and gas genset market for WTPs and WWTPs?

How is the competition in the market and will any acquisitions occur?

How do the prices of gensets vary in different regions of the world?

Which are the key regions associated with the growth of both diesel and gas gensets?

How is the market likely to evolve over the next 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Drivers And Restraints - Total Diesel And Gas Genset Market



4. Forecasts And Trends - Total Diesel And Gas Genset Market



5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis - Total Diesel And Gas Genset Market



6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action



7. North America Analysis



8. Europe Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Analysis



10. Latin America Analysis



11. Rest Of The World Analysis



12. The Last Word



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Bredennoord

CNPC

Caterpillar

Clarke

Cummins

Eicher

Euro Diesel

Finning

Generac

HiPower

Himoinsa

Jichai

Kirloskar

Kohler

MHPS

MTU

Mahindra

Mech

Pramac

SCania

SDMO

SHengli

Volvo

