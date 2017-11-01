

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $4.70 billion, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $2.62 billion, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 47.4% to $10.33 billion. This was up from $7.01 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.70 Bln. vs. $2.62 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.7% -Revenue (Q3): $10.33 Bln vs. $7.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 47.4%



