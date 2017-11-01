XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

Reports record quarterly revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA

Generates $294 million of cash flow from operations and $183 million of free cash flow in the quarter

GREENWICH, Conn. - November 1, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2017. Revenue was $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared with $3.71 billion for the same period in 2016. Revenue increased year-over-year by $305.1 million, excluding third quarter 2016 revenue of $131.8 million from the North American truckload unit divested in October 2016. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $57.5 million for the quarter, or earnings of $0.44 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to common shareholders of $13.8 million, or earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, for the same period in 2016.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $76.7 million for the quarter, compared with $49.8 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.59 for the quarter, compared with $0.41 for the same period in 2016. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter 2017 exclude: $14.2 million, or $10.6 million after-tax, of integration and rebranding costs; $9.6 million, or $7.4 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; and a loss of $4.7 million, or $3.4 million net of tax, on debt extinguishment and conversions of convertible senior notes. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, improved to $369.6 million for the quarter, excluding $14.2 million of integration and rebranding costs. This compares with $352.7 million of adjusted EBITDA for the same period in 2016, which included the divested North American truckload unit.

For the third quarter 2017, the company generated $293.7 million of cash flow from operations and $183.2 million of free cash flow.

Reaffirms Financial Guidance

The company reaffirmed its full year targets for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.365 billion in 2017 and at least $1.6 billion in 2018.

The company also reaffirmed its 2017-2018 cumulative free cash flow target of approximately $900 million, including at least $350 million of free cash flow generated in 2017.

CEO Comments

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "In the third quarter, we generated the highest revenue, net income and cash flow of any quarter in our history, and our $370 million of adjusted EBITDA beat expectations. We benefited from positive market dynamics, including e-commerce demand for contract logistics and last mile, growth in intermodal, and a brokerage market that is trending in our favor. Our diversification is yielding results."

Jacobs continued, "We're executing major initiatives around pricing, utilization and sales productivity to capitalize on the large opportunities at hand. Our sales force has closed $2.1 billion of new business through September, up 49%, and our pipeline continues to exceed $3 billion globally. These levers, combined with our leading positions in key sectors, are fueling organic growth that continues to outpace the industry. We're exploring acquisition opportunities that will augment this momentum."

Third Quarter 2017 Results by Segment

Transportation: The company's transportation segment generated revenue of $2.47 billion in the quarter. This compares with $2.41 billion for the same period in 2016, which included $131.8 million of revenue from the North American truckload unit divested on October 27, 2016. Segment revenue was led by increases in North American freight brokerage, less-than-truckload and last mile, and European less-than-truckload.

Operating income for the transportation segment increased to $145.2 million in the quarter, compared with $125.4 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $265.0 million. This compares with adjusted EBITDA of $253.3 million for the same period in 2016, which included the divested North American truckload unit. The increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to an improvement in operating income in European transportation and North American last mile and freight brokerage. Within the North American less-than-truckload unit, the adjusted operating income ratio was 87.6%, compared with 87.4% for the same period in 2016.

Logistics: The company's logistics segment generated revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared with $1.35 billion for the same period in 2016. The increase in revenue was led by strong demand for contract logistics both in Europe and North America, partially offset by a decline in managed transportation revenue in North America. In Europe, contract logistics growth was led by e-commerce and cold chain contracts in the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands. In North America, the largest gains came from the e-commerce and industrial sectors.

Operating income for the logistics segment increased to $77.4 million, compared with $75.3 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $135.0 million, compared with $125.7 million for the same period in 2016. The increases in operating income and adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to net revenue growth, partially offset by higher direct operating costs related to new contract startups that impacted North America.

Corporate: Corporate SG&A expense was $35.8 million for the quarter, compared with $31.9 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in corporate expense reflects a year-over-year increase in purchased services, including technology and recruiting.

Nine Months 2017 Financial Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the company reported total revenue of $11.19 billion, compared with $10.94 billion for the same period in 2016. Revenue increased year-over-year by $638.1 million, excluding nine-month 2016 revenue of $394.0 million from the North American truckload unit divested in October 2016. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $124.5 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2017, compared with $35.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the same period in 2016.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $189.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $92.6 million for the same period in 2016. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.50 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $0.76 for the same period in 2016. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first nine months of 2017 exclude: $55.1 million, or $36.7 million after-tax, of integration and rebranding costs; $48.7 million, or $32.4 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; and a loss of $14.1 million, or $9.4 million after-tax, on debt extinguishment and conversions of convertible senior notes.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2017 improved to $1.03 billion, excluding $55.1 million of integration and rebranding costs. This compares with $957.1 million of adjusted EBITDA for the same period in 2016, which included the divested North American truckload unit.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,444 locations and more than 91,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue $ 3,887.1 $ 3,713.8 $ 11,186.9 $ 10,942.8 Operating expenses Cost of transportation and services 2,042.7 2,008.4 5,899.6 5,926.8 Direct operating expense 1,258.7 1,153.4 3,590.6 3,389.8 Sales, general and administrative expense 398.9 383.2 1,211.3 1,224.7 Total operating expenses 3,700.3 3,545.0 10,701.5 10,541.3 Operating income 186.8 168.8 485.4 401.5 Other income (6.7) (1.1) (6.0) (6.7) Foreign currency loss (income) 15.0 (0.3) 53.9 1.8 Debt extinguishment loss 4.6 53.2 13.6 53.2 Interest expense 72.5 93.0 222.4 280.8 Income before income tax provision 101.4 24.0 201.5 72.4 Income tax provision 30.4 2.7 48.4 20.0 Net income 71.0 21.3 153.1 52.4 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8.5) (6.2) (17.4) (13.2) Net income attributable to XPO $ 62.5 $ 15.1 $ 135.7 $ 39.2 Net income attributable to common shareholders * [1] $ 57.5 $ 13.8 $ 124.5 $ 35.8 Basic earnings per share [1] $ 0.49 $ 0.13 $ 1.10 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share [1] $ 0.44 $ 0.11 $ 0.99 $ 0.30 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 117.5 110.3 113.5 110.0 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 129.8 122.9 126.2 119.2 * Net income attributable to common shareholders reflects the following items: Non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings $ 4.3 $ 0.6 $ 9.0 $ 1.2 Preferred dividends 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.2

[1] The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and earnings per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and the impact of the two-class method of calculating earning per share.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 473.1 $ 373.4 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $39.2 and $26.3, respectively 2,601.0 2,313.3 Other current assets 507.6 386.9 Total current assets 3,581.7 3,073.6 Property and equipment, net of $980.6 and $589.9 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 2,602.1 2,537.4 Goodwill 4,534.3 4,325.8 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $515.9 and $377.1 in accumulated amortization, respectively 1,468.0 1,534.7 Other long-term assets 172.1 226.9 Total long-term assets 8,776.5 8,624.8 Total assets $ 12,358.2 $ 11,698.4 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,158.0 $ 1,056.3 Accrued expenses 1,517.4 1,382.1 Current maturities of long-term debt 90.0 136.5 Other current liabilities 142.3 156.7 Total current liabilities 2,907.7 2,731.6 Long-term debt 4,541.0 4,731.5 Deferred tax liability 535.0 572.4 Employee benefit obligations 211.5 251.4 Other long-term liabilities 464.6 373.9 Total long-term liabilities 5,752.1 5,929.2 Stockholders' equity: Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $.001 par value; 10.0 shares authorized; 0.07 of Series A shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 41.2 41.6 Common stock, $.001 par value; 300.0 shares authorized; 119.6 and 111.1 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 0.1 0.1 Additional paid-in capital 3,581.6 3,244.9 Accumulated deficit (259.5) (392.9) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54.6) (193.7) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest 3,308.8 2,700.0 Noncontrolling interests 389.6 337.6 Total equity 3,698.4 3,037.6 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,358.2 $ 11,698.4

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Operating activities Net income $ 153.1 $ 52.4 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 489.1 485.4 Stock compensation expense 50.1 34.2 Accretion of debt 14.5 12.3 Deferred tax benefit (3.1) (2.3) Loss on extinguishment of debt 13.6 53.2 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 49.9 (2.8) Other 20.1 8.7 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (199.8) (79.0) Other assets (40.2) (72.5) Accounts payable 48.6 (150.7) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (71.2) 65.7 Cash flows provided by operating activities 524.7 404.6 Investing activities Payment for purchases of property and equipment (389.9) (318.5) Proceeds from sale of assets 59.6 57.9 Other - 8.6 Cash flows used by investing activities (330.3) (252.0) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 523.5 1,377.8 Repurchase of debt (782.9) (1,334.2) Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility 495.0 260.0 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (525.0) (260.0) Repayment of long-term debt and capital leases (80.9) (126.4) Payment for debt issuance costs (12.8) (24.9) Proceeds from common stock offering 287.6 - Change in bank overdrafts 11.5 24.9 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (15.2) (9.3) Dividends paid (3.3) (2.5) Other (1.0) 11.3 Cash flows used by financing activities (103.5) (83.3) Effect of exchange rates on cash 8.8 1.2 Net increase in cash 99.7 70.5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 373.4 289.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 473.1 $ 360.3

Transportation Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 2,469.8 $ 2,409.1 $ 60.7 2.5% $ 7,152.2 $ 7,125.4 $ 26.8 0.4% Cost of transportation and services 1,776.8 1,733.0 43.8 2.5% 5,119.7 5,096.0 23.7 0.5% Net revenue [a] 693.0 676.1 16.9 2.5% 2,032.5 2,029.4 3.1 0.2% Direct operating expense 300.4 294.4 6.0 2.0% 884.5 904.6 (20.1) -2.2% SG&A expense Salaries & benefits 132.3 138.3 (6.0) -4.3% 393.8 428.3 (34.5) -8.1% Other SG&A expense 38.1 43.3 (5.2) -12.0% 126.2 110.9 15.3 13.8% Purchased services 36.5 34.5 2.0 5.8% 99.3 111.5 (12.2) -10.9% Depreciation & amortization 40.5 40.2 0.3 0.7% 122.7 120.1 2.6 2.2% Total SG&A expense 247.4 256.3 (8.9) -3.5% 742.0 770.8 (28.8) -3.7% Operating income $ 145.2 $ 125.4 $ 19.8 15.8% $ 406.0 $ 354.0 $ 52.0 14.7% Total depreciation & amortization 111.7 114.8 (3.1) -2.7% 329.3 341.9 (12.6) -3.7% EBITDA [a] $ 256.9 $ 240.2 $ 16.7 7.0% $ 735.3 $ 695.9 $ 39.4 5.7% Transaction & integration costs 7.4 8.1 (0.7) -8.6% 17.8 18.4 (0.6) -3.3% Rebranding costs 0.7 5.0 (4.3) -86.0% 16.9 10.9 6.0 55.0% Adjusted EBITDA [a] * $ 265.0 $ 253.3 $ 11.7 4.6% $ 770.0 $ 725.2 $ 44.8 6.2%

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

* For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income and excludes gains and losses below operating income in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Transportation Key Data by Service Offering (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 628.6 $ 544.4 $ 1,748.9 $ 1,576.2 Less-Than-Truckload 928.5 883.5 2,753.8 2,591.5 Last Mile 242.1 212.5 679.5 592.1 Full Truckload - 131.8 - 394.0 Total North America 1,799.2 1,772.2 5,182.2 5,153.8 Europe Full Truckload 409.3 392.8 1,198.3 1,209.8 Less-Than-Truckload 220.5 200.3 645.3 626.3 Total Europe 629.8 593.1 1,843.6 1,836.1 Global Forwarding 75.8 84.5 219.9 246.5 Eliminations (35.0) (40.7) (93.5) (111.0) Total Revenue $ 2,469.8 $ 2,409.1 $ 7,152.2 $ 7,125.4 Net Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 94.4 $ 88.7 $ 264.1 $ 268.4 Less-Than-Truckload 369.0 355.4 1,103.0 1,050.4 Last Mile 71.5 64.8 202.6 180.7 Full Truckload - 17.3 - 61.0 Total North America 534.9 526.2 1,569.7 1,560.5 Europe 145.2 135.4 425.1 425.5 Global Forwarding 12.9 14.5 37.7 43.4 Total Net Revenue [a] $ 693.0 $ 676.1 $ 2,032.5 $ 2,029.4 Net Revenue % North America Freight Brokerage 15.0% 16.3% 15.1% 17.0% Less-Than-Truckload 39.7% 40.2% 40.1% 40.5% Last Mile 29.5% 30.5% 29.8% 30.5% Full Truckload - 13.1% - 15.5% Total North America 29.7% 29.7% 30.3% 30.3% Europe 23.1% 22.8% 23.1% 23.2% Global Forwarding 17.0% 17.2% 17.1% 17.6% Overall Net Revenue % 28.1% 28.1% 28.4% 28.5% Direct Operating Expense North America Freight Brokerage $ 21.0 $ 22.8 $ 64.6 $ 68.8 Less-Than-Truckload 169.5 169.1 505.3 520.3 Last Mile 16.9 14.1 47.1 41.4 Total North America 207.4 206.0 617.0 630.5 Europe 89.4 84.3 256.9 260.6 Global Forwarding 3.6 4.1 10.6 13.5 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 300.4 $ 294.4 $ 884.5 $ 904.6

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company's trailer manufacturing business.

Full Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations.

XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 Number of Working Days 62.5 64.0 Lbs. per Day (Thousands) 76,500 72,439 % Change in Lbs. per Day** 5.6% -5.3% Shipments per Day 55,798 54,803 % Change in Shipments per Day** 1.8% -5.2% Avg. Weight per Shipment (in pounds) 1,371 1,322 % Change in Weight per Shipment** 3.7% -0.2% Gross Revenue per Shipment $ 275.93 $ 258.06 Gross Revenue per CWT (including fuel surcharges) $ 20.13 $ 19.52 Gross Revenue per CWT (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 17.72 $ 17.40 % Change in Gross Revenue per CWT** Including fuel surcharges 3.1% 3.0% Excluding fuel surcharges 1.8% 4.5% Average Length of Haul 818.2 818.8 Total Average Load Factor 22,445 21,957 Average Age of Tractor Fleet (Years) 5.23 5.79

**Compared with the same quarter of the previous year

XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Adjusted Operating Ratio (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 800.9 $ 775.2 $ 25.7 3.3% $ 2,384.9 $ 2,285.8 $ 99.1 4.3% Fuel surcharge revenue 115.2 98.3 16.9 17.2% 334.5 274.2 60.3 22.0% Revenue 916.1 873.5 42.6 4.9% 2,719.4 2,560.0 159.4 6.2% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 426.1 426.1 0.0 0.0% 1,266.1 1,249.9 16.2 1.3% Purchased transportation 114.0 110.9 3.1 2.8% 330.0 332.0 (2.0) -0.6% Fuel and fuel-related taxes 56.7 49.7 7.0 14.1% 170.0 139.4 30.6 22.0% Depreciation and amortization 59.6 49.5 10.1 20.4% 176.9 147.9 29.0 19.6% Other operating expenses 118.5 104.0 14.5 13.9% 342.4 317.9 24.5 7.7% Maintenance 25.8 25.6 0.2 0.8% 82.4 72.1 10.3 14.3% Rents and leases 10.4 9.8 0.60 6.1% 31.5 30.6 0.9 2.9% Purchased labor 3.8 2.4 1.4 58.3% 9.9 6.7 3.2 47.8% Operating income 101.2 95.5 5.7 6.0% 310.2 263.5 46.7 17.7% Operating ratio 89.0% 89.1% 88.6% 89.7% Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 4.2 5.8 (1.6) -27.6% 18.1 9.1 9.0 98.9% Amortization expense 8.4 9.0 (0.6) -6.7% 25.3 23.7 1.6 6.8% Depreciation adjustment from updated purchase price

allocation of acquired assets - - - 0.0% - (1.8) 1.8 -100.0% Adjusted operating income [a] $ 113.8 $ 110.3 $ 3.5 3.2% $ 353.6 $ 294.5 $ 59.1 20.1% Adjusted operating ratio 87.6% 87.4% 87.0% 88.5%

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

Logistics Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 1,458.8 $ 1,347.0 $ 111.8 8.3% $ 4,154.1 $ 3,939.7 $ 214.4 5.4% Cost of transportation and services 305.2 316.7 (11.5) -3.6% 894.7 950.1 (55.4) -5.8% Net revenue [a] 1,153.6 1,030.3 123.3 12.0% 3,259.4 2,989.6 269.8 9.0% Direct operating expense 959.3 859.2 100.1 11.7% 2,706.3 2,485.8 220.5 8.9% SG&A expense Salaries & benefits 64.9 50.8 14.1 27.8% 188.8 174.6 14.2 8.1% Other SG&A expense 10.0 6.4 3.6 56.3% 47.3 43.1 4.2 9.7% Purchased services 21.7 17.8 3.9 21.9% 66.4 63.0 3.4 5.4% Depreciation & amortization 20.3 20.8 (0.5) -2.4% 61.7 64.8 (3.1) -4.8% Total SG&A expense 116.9 95.8 21.1 22.0% 364.2 345.5 18.7 5.4% Operating income $ 77.4 $ 75.3 $ 2.1 2.8% $ 188.9 $ 158.3 $ 30.6 19.3% Total depreciation & amortization 54.9 46.5 8.4 18.1% 155.1 142.2 12.9 9.1% EBITDA [a] $ 132.3 $ 121.8 $ 10.5 8.6% $ 344.0 $ 300.5 $ 43.5 14.5% Transaction & integration costs 2.6 3.4 (0.8) -23.5% 12.1 19.0 (6.9) -36.3% Rebranding costs 0.1 0.5 (0.4) -80.0% 0.7 0.9 (0.2) -22.2% Adjusted EBITDA [a] * $ 135.0 $ 125.7 $ 9.3 7.4% $ 356.8 $ 320.4 $ 36.4 11.4%

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

* For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income and excludes gains and losses below operating income in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

Logistics Key Data by Geography (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue North America $ 657.4 $ 649.4 $ 1,942.3 $ 1,901.5 Europe 801.4 697.6 2,211.8 2,038.2 Total Revenue $ 1,458.8 $ 1,347.0 $ 4,154.1 $ 3,939.7 Net Revenue North America $ 545.2 $ 512.3 $ 1,596.3 $ 1,467.1 Europe 608.4 518.0 1,663.1 1,522.5 Total Net Revenue [a] $ 1,153.6 $ 1,030.3 $ 3,259.4 $ 2,989.6 Direct Operating Expense North America $ 474.2 $ 437.7 $ 1,375.9 $ 1,243.7 Europe 485.1 421.5 1,330.4 1,242.1 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 959.3 $ 859.2 $ 2,706.3 $ 2,485.8 Gross Margin North America $ 71.0 $ 74.6 $ 220.4 $ 223.4 Europe 123.3 96.5 332.7 280.4 Total Gross Margin $ 194.3 $ 171.1 $ 553.1 $ 503.8 Gross Margin % North America 10.8% 11.5% 11.3% 11.8% Europe 15.4% 13.8% 15.0% 13.8% Total Gross Margin % 13.3% 12.7% 13.3% 12.8%

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

XPO Corporate Summary of Sales, General & Administrative Expense (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % SG&A expense Salaries & benefits $ 19.6 $ 18.8 $ 0.8 4.3% $ 55.0 $ 50.8 $ 4.2 8.3% Other SG&A expense 3.1 6.5 (3.4) -52.3% 10.0 20.2 (10.2) -50.5% Purchased services 12.4 6.2 6.2 100.0% 39.8 38.6 1.2 3.1% Depreciation & amortization 0.7 0.4 0.3 75.0% 4.7 1.2 3.5 291.7% Total SG&A expense $ 35.8 $ 31.9 $ 3.9 12.2% $ 109.5 $ 110.8 $ (1.3) -1.2%

Intersegment Eliminations Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ (41.5) $ (42.3) $ 0.8 -1.9% $ (119.4) $ (122.3) $ 2.9 -2.4% Cost of transportation and services (39.3) (41.3) 2.0 -4.8% (114.8) (119.3) 4.5 -3.8% Net revenue [a] (2.2) (1.0) (1.2) 120.0% (4.6) (3.0) (1.6) 53.3% Direct operating expense (1.0) (0.2) (0.8) 400.0% (0.2) (0.6) 0.4 -66.7% SG&A expense Salaries & benefits - 3.4 (3.4) -100.0% (2.2) (3.5) 1.3 -37.1% Other SG&A expense (0.6) (6.4) 5.8 -90.6% (1.2) (0.8) (0.4) 50.0% Purchased services (0.6) 2.1 (2.7) -128.6% (1.0) 1.8 (2.8) -155.6% Depreciation & amortization - 0.1 (0.1) -100.0% - 0.1 (0.1) -100.0% Total SG&A expense (1.2) (0.8) (0.4) 50.0% (4.4) (2.4) (2.0) 83.3% Operating income $ - $ - $ - - $ - $ - $ - -

Note: Intersegment eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company's reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The difference between operating income component line items in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and the sum of the respective line items from the Transportation and Logistics Summary Financial Tables and Corporate Summary of Sales, General & Administrative Expense above represents intercompany eliminations between our reportable segments. The table above summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item.

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % 2017 2016 $ Variance Change % Net income attributable to common shareholders[1] $ 57.5 $ 13.8 $ 43.7 -316.7% $ 124.5 $ 35.8 $ 88.7 247.8% Distributed and undistributed net income [1] (5.0) (1.3) (3.7) 284.6% (11.2) (3.4) (7.8) 229.4% Noncontrolling interests (8.5) (6.2) (2.3) 37.1% (17.4) (13.2) (4.2) 31.8% Net income 71.0 21.3 49.7 -233.3% 153.1 52.4 100.7 192.2% Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes 0.1 - 0.1 n/a 0.5 0.2 0.3 150.0% Loss on debt extinguishment 4.6 53.2 (48.6) -91.4% 13.6 53.2 (39.6) -74.4% Other interest expense 72.4 93.0 (20.6) -22.2% 221.9 280.6 (58.7) -20.9% Income tax provision 30.4 2.7 27.7 1025.9% 48.4 20.0 28.4 142.0% Depreciation & amortization expense 167.3 161.8 5.5 3.4% 489.1 485.4 3.7 0.8% Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 9.6 0.9 8.7 966.7% 48.7 (3.0) 51.7 -1723.3% EBITDA [a] $ 355.4 $ 332.9 22.5 6.8% $ 975.3 $ 888.8 86.5 9.7% Transaction & integration costs 13.4 13.8 (0.4) -2.9% 37.3 55.6 (18.3) -32.9% Rebranding costs 0.8 6.0 (5.2) -86.7% 17.8 12.7 5.1 40.2% Adjusted EBITDA [a] $ 369.6 $ 352.7 $ 16.9 4.8% $ 1,030.4 $ 957.1 $ 73.3 7.7%

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe.

[1] The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and distributed and undistributed net income may not equal year-to-date amounts due to the impact of the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and

Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 57.5 $ 13.8 $ 124.5 $ 35.8 Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes [1] 0.1 - 0.5 0.2 Loss on debt extinguishment [1] 4.6 53.2 13.6 53.2 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts[1] 9.6 0.9 48.7 (3.0) Depreciation & amortization from updated purchase price allocation of acquired assets [1] - - - (5.8) Transaction & integration costs [1] 13.4 13.8 37.3 55.6 Rebranding costs [1] 0.8 6.0 17.8 12.7 Income tax associated with the adjustments above [1] (7.1) (28.1) (39.4) (42.2) Acquisition-related tax benefit - (6.1) - (6.1) Discrete and other tax-related adjustments [2] - - (5.8) - Impact of noncontrolling interests on above adjustments (0.5) (0.3) (2.0) (2.4) Allocation of undistributed earnings (1.7) (3.4) (5.9) (5.4) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders [a] $ 76.7 $ 49.8 $ 189.3 $ 92.6 Adjusted basic earnings per share [a] $ 0.65 $ 0.45 $ 1.67 $ 0.84 Adjusted diluted earnings per share [a] $ 0.59 $ 0.41 $ 1.50 $ 0.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 117.5 110.3 113.5 110.0 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 129.8 122.9 126.2 122.3

[1] This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows:

Benefit/(expense) Loss on conversion of convertible senior notes $ - $ - $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Loss on debt extinguishment 1.3 20.5 4.6 20.5 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 2.2 0.4 16.3 (1.1) Depreciation & amortization from updated purchase price allocation of acquired assets - - - (2.2) Transaction & integration costs 3.9 4.9 12.5 20.2 Rebranding costs (0.3) 2.3 5.9 4.7 $ 7.1 $ 28.1 $ 39.4 $ 42.2

[2] Adjustments consist of $2.5 million release of reserves related to uncertain tax positions and $3.3 million release of a valuation allowance related to state tax matters for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the press release.

The Company has evaluated the guidance in accordance with Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations (C&DI) of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission table to calculate the non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share. The table above includes the U.S. GAAP financial statement items that have been reconciled to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share. The adjusted performance metrics are based on the GAAP annual effective rate, excluding discrete items. A corresponding noncontrolling interest has been calculated for those reconciling items reported within the acquired Norbert Dentressangle SA legal entities.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 293.7 $ 137.0 $ 524.7 $ 404.6 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (127.9) (94.5) (389.9) (318.5) Proceeds from sales of assets 17.4 22.3 59.6 57.9 Free Cash Flow [a] $ 183.2 $ 64.8 $ 194.4 $ 144.0

[a] See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





