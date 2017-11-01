Affirms Fiscal First Quarter Total Revenue At High End Or Above Previously Guided Range

Company Closes Acquisition of Cyence

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property Casualty insurers, today announced a transition in its sales and operations leadership, and affirmed the previously announced total revenue guidance for results of the first quarter ended October 31, 2017. In addition, the company announced the closure of its previously announced acquisition of Cyence.

Executive Transition

Guidewire announced that Scott Roza, Chief Business Officer, is stepping down from that position as of today in order to pursue other career opportunities, with a planned departure from the company effective at calendar year end. In connection with Mr. Roza's departure, Steve Sherry, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and a 12-year veteran of Guidewire, has been promoted to Chief Sales Officer. As well, Eileen Maier has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. Ms. Maier has been with Guidewire for 12 years, and her most recent role was Senior Vice President, Solution Consulting and Go to Market Delivery. In recognition of the importance of the growth of the company's cloud solutions, Guidewire also promoted Alex Naddaff, a 14-year veteran of the company, to Chief Cloud and Customer Success Officer from Chief Customer Officer.

"I am grateful for Scott's contributions to Guidewire's success over the past 4 years, as well as his willingness to remain with our company until the end of the calendar year in order to ensure a smooth transition process," said Marcus Ryu, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software. "As we move forward, I am highly confident that our sales and operations leadership team will continue to execute at a high level. Our newly promoted team has worked together at Guidewire for over a decade and they collectively have a proven track record of delivering strong results. I congratulate Steve, Eileen and Alex on their promotions, and wish Scott the best of luck as he pursues new endeavors."

The company is still early in its quarter close process, but based on preliminary data affirms that it will be at the high end or above its previously announced total revenue guidance range for the first fiscal quarter, as provided in its earnings release on September 6, 2017, a copy of which can be found on its investor relations website at http://ir.guidewire.com.

Cyence Acquisition Closes

Guidewire announced today that it closed its previously-announced acquisition of Cyence, providing Guidewire with cloud-based data listening and risk analytics technology that enables the P&C insurance industry to grow by underwriting new and evolving risks such as cyber risk that have gone underinsured or uninsured. In conjunction with the acquisition, Guidewire has named Arvind Parthasarathi, previously Chief Executive Officer of Cyence, as Senior Vice President, Cyence Risk Analytics. Cyence products will be showcased at Connections 2017, Guidewire's annual user conference, which will be held November 13-16 in Las Vegas and has drawn a record number of RSVPs. Arvind Parthasarathi will be a main stage speaker and Cyence will have separate breakout sessions at the conference.

