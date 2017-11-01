

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $1.2 billion, or $0.83 per share. This was down from $1.7 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $5.3 billion. This was down from $6.0 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.2 Bln. vs. $1.7 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -29.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.4% -Revenue (Q3): $5.3 Bln vs. $6.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.4B - $6.2B



