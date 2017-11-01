

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oclaro Inc. (OCLR) announced a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $34.46 million, or $0.20 per share. This was higher than $19.99 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $155.60 million. This was up from $135.49 million last year.



Oclaro Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $34.46 Mln. vs. $19.99 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 72.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $155.60 Mln vs. $135.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $135 - $143 Mln



