

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $1.21 billion, or $1.13 per share. This was lower than $1.41 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $16.10 billion. This was up from $15.83 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



