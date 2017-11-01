

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams Cos. (WMB) announced a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $124 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $148 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.89 billion. This was down from $1.91 billion last year.



Williams Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $124 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.91 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%



