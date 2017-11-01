

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $161.70 million, or $0.95 per share. This was up from $84.26 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $161.70 Mln. vs. $84.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 91.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.66- $3.70



