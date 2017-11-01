

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $26.45 million, or $0.56 per share. This was lower than $34.57 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $555.39 million. This was down from $560.02 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.45 Mln. vs. $34.57 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -23.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q3): $555.39 Mln vs. $560.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%



