

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life Storage Inc. (LSI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $64.78 million, or $1.39 per share. This was higher than $61.95 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $135.57 million. This was up from $127.80 million last year.



Life Storage Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $64.78 Mln. vs. $61.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $1.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -Revenue (Q3): $135.57 Mln vs. $127.80 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.28 - $1.32 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.26 - $5.30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX