

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) announced a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $136.71 million, or $1.05 per share. This was lower than $156.50 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $825.53 million. This was up from $803.09 million last year.



Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $136.71 Mln. vs. $156.50 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.05 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.5% -Revenue (Q3): $825.53 Mln vs. $803.09 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



