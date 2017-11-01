sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,32 Euro		-0,331
-0,47 %
WKN: A0Q3YG ISIN: US8110651010 Ticker-Symbol: SNY 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,51
72,23
22:01
71,55
72,16
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE INC70,32-0,47 %