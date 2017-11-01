

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $337.19 million, or $0.31 per share. This was down from $708.13 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $622.55 million. This was up from $558.67 million last year.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $337.19 Mln. vs. $708.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.31 vs. $0.70 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -55.7% -Revenue (Q3): $622.55 Mln vs. $558.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



