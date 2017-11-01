

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $199 million, or $1.08 per share. This was up from $191 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $936 million. This was up from $930 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Revenue (Q3): $936 Mln vs. $930 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.06



