

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) announced the company expects third-quarter earnings per share to be at the high end of its previous guidance of $0.25 to $0.30, and reiterates its previous full-year 2017 earnings guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 per share.



The company reported net sales of $794.1 million for the four weeks ended Oct. 28, 2017, an increase of 5 percent, compared to net sales of $756.7 million for the four weeks ended Oct. 29, 2016. Comparable sales increased 2 percent.



The company reported net sales of $2.618 billion for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 28, 2017, an increase of 1 percent, compared to net sales of $2.581 billion for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29, 2016. Comparable sales decreased 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX