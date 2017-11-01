

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $587 million, or $1.60 per share. This was higher than $474 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $9.66 billion. This was up from $9.22 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $587 Mln. vs. $474 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.60 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $9.66 Bln vs. $9.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX