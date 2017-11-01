

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) announced a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $247 million, or $0.33 per share. This was down from $278 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.25 billion. This was down from $1.30 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $247 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.8% -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.67



