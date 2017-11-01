sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,66 Euro		+0,073
+0,44 %
WKN: 918239 ISIN: US44107P1049 Ticker-Symbol: HMT 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,87
17,039
01.11.
16,867
17,011
01.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC16,66+0,44 %