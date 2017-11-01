

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $39.36 million, or $1.38 per share. This was up from $34.29 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.1% to $99.56 million. This was up from $86.53 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $39.36 Mln. vs. $34.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q3): $99.56 Mln vs. $86.53 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.1%



