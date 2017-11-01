

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced a profit for third quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $33.41 million, or $0.32 per share. This was lower than $40.14 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $666.81 million. This was up from $641.72 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $33.41 Mln. vs. $40.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $666.81 Mln vs. $641.72 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $700 - $750 Mln



