

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced the company now expects 2017 net income per hare in a range of $0.76 - $0.81, revised from previous guidance range of $0.68 - $0.74. Core FFO per share is now expected to be in the range of $3.66- $3.70, compared to previous guidance range of $3.62 - $3.68.



Regency reported net income for the third quarter of $59.7 million, or $0.35 per share compared to $5.3 million, or $0.05 per share, for the same period in 2016. Core FFO for the third quarter was $161.7 million, or $0.95 per share, compared to $84.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the same period in 2016.



