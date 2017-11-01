

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $109.97 million, or $1.50 per share. This was up from $101.66 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $217.95 million. This was up from $201.16 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $109.97 Mln. vs. $101.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.2% -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -Revenue (Q3): $217.95 Mln vs. $201.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.05



