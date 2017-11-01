Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Equifax, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - EFX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Equifax, Inc. ('Equifax' or the 'Company') (NYSE: EFX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-07082, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Equifax securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Equifax securities between February 25, 2016, and September 7, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until November 13, 2017, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.