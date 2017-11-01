

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $45.56 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $8.95 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $542.45 million. This was up from $477.14 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $45.56 Mln. vs. $8.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 409.1% -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 400% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $542.45 Mln vs. $477.14 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 and $2.60



