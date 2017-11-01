

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) revealed a profit for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $260.37 million, or $0.82 per share. This was lower than $265.32 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $1.99 billion. This was down from $2.04 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $260.37 Mln. vs. $265.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.83 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.5%



