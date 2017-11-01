

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ARRIS International plc (ARRS) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $150.93 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $146.70 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.73 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



ARRIS International plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $150.93 Mln. vs. $146.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX