

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $454 million, or $2.03 per share. This was higher than $441 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $3.51 billion. This was down from $3.53 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $454 Mln. vs. $441 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q3): $2.03 vs. $1.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q3): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.6%



