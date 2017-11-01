

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starting November 1, Starbucks stores in the US and Canada will serve beverages in the new holiday cups, including returning favorites such as Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Peppermint Mocha.



'This year's cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,' said Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks. 'We love the idea of everyone making this year's cup their own.'



This year, Starbucks has unveiled its first color-in holiday cup. The cup design starts with a pair of hands holding red cups of coffee, an ode to cups of years past, connected with swirling ribbons with lively holiday scenes and splashes of red and green.



