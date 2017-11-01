

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $243.02 million, or $1.57 per share. This was up from $219.56 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $657.71 million. This was up from $625.23 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $243.02 Mln. vs. $219.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.6% -Revenue (Q3): $657.71 Mln vs. $625.23 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 - $6.36



