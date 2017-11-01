Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - UBNT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UBNT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, and docketed under 17-cv-07524, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ubiquiti securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Ubiquiti securities between September 28, 2012, and September 18, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until November 27, 2017, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

Ubiquiti develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and next-generation consumer electronics for home and personal use. The Company does not employ a traditional sales force. Instead, it purports to "drive[] brand awareness largely through the company's user community where customers can interface directly with R&D, marketing, and support." The Company calls this user community the "Ubiquiti Community."

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the number of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated; (ii) Ubiquiti had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

On September 18, 2017, Citron Research ("Citron") issued a report entitled "Citron Exposes Ubiquiti Networks," (the "Citron Report") in which Citron detailed a series of "alarming red flags," indicating that the Company has been deceiving investors and is engaged in "corporate fraud," including, among other things, that the Company has misrepresented the size of its purported "Ubiquiti Community", as well as its levels of accounts receivable, among other things.

On this news, Ubiquiti's share price fell nearly 8% to close at $50.62 on September 18, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP