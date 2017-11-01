Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today released the following regular monthly Net Asset Value (NAV) and Performance Report for the month of October 2017. The information has also been posted to the PSH website, www.pershingsquareholdings.com. Monthly net asset value and performance are calculated at the close of business on the last business day of the month.

PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. Portfolio Update October 31, 2017 Summary Results (1) Number of Positions (2) October YTD 2017 Gross Performance 2.9 -2.1 Long 9 Net Performance 2.7 -3.3 Short 1 NAV/Share (in USD) $17.55 Total 10 NAV/Share (in GBP) £13.21 Equity Debt Exposure Composition By Market Cap (3) (4) Portfolio Composition by Sector (5) Net Portfolio Long Short Large Cap 99 103 -4 Business Services Industrials/Chemicals Mid Cap 4 4 0 Consumer Products RE Corp. Small Cap 0 0 0 Financials Restaurant Total 103 107 -4 Note: Large Cap >= $5b; Mid Cap >= $1b; Small Cap $1b Assets Under Management Notional Credit Default Swap Exposure Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. AUM(6) 4,320.5M Single Name Sovereign CDS 0.0M Total Strategy AUM(7) 8,917.9M Total Firm AUM(8) 9,415.1M Total CDS 0.0M

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-end fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101006960/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

Maitland

James Devas, +44 20 7379 5151

Media-pershingsquareholdings@maitland.co.uk