St. Augustine, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2017) - Holiday light displays may be one of your favorite parts of the holiday season. And after a visit to Florida's Historic Coast during Nights of Lights, the nation's oldest city will be at the top or your list every year.



Draping the city's unique Spanish Colonial architecture, beautiful bed & breakfast inns and Historic area with a warm white glow makes the Nights of Lights unique by any standard.



Here are 10 brilliant ways to see and save during your Nights of Lights experience.



1. From romantic bed & breakfast inns to hotels and beachside resorts, special lodging deals are available during Nights of Lights. Plan your mid-week stay to take advantage of great deals during Nights of Lights. http://www.floridashistoriccoast.com/nights-of-lights-lodging-deals



2. Enjoy the sights in one of many different ways - on foot, by bicycle or pedicab, on the trolleys or trains, or by horse and carriage. This year, the city is offering a free Park 'n Ride Shuttle every Saturday Nov. 18 - Dec 24. For information on the free shuttle visit http://www.citystaug.com.



3. Old Town Trolley's Famous Nights of Lights Trolley runs nightly Nov. 19 - Jan. 2. Free cider and cookies accompany and it is only $12.99 for adults and $5.99 for children. Ripley's Red Trains offers nightly tours Nov. 19 - Jan. 6 providing joviality and sparkling glasses that make the lights shine a little brighter. Tours are $10.99 adults and $5.99 for children. On Friday and Saturday nights, Ripley's adds old-fashioned Christmas Magic to its tours with a giant marshmallow roasting pit and more. Tickets are $14.99 adults and $7 for kids.



4. Nights of Lights shines from the water too. St. Augustine Eco Tours' harbor tour of the Nights of Lights is aboard comfortable six or 12-passenger boats. Tickets are $35 per passenger and depart nightly from the St. Augustine Municipal Marina. www.staugustineecotours.com



5. Grab your friends and enjoy a Nights of Lights Wine & Carriage Tour. Sip on a glass of wine on this tour aboard a horse-drawn carriage of the city's brick-lined streets. Nightly excursions are $49 per person and come with a souvenir wine glass. www.tastingtours.com



6. Free Events - The first weekend in December features the city's traditional Christmas parade and Colonial Nightwatch. The St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum's Luminary Night takes place the first Wednesday in December and the Regatta of Lights, a colorful and dazzling parade of watercraft on Matanzas Bay takes place on Saturday the 9th, to name just a few.



7. 24 Inns, historic museums and flavorful restaurants partner up for the 24th Annual Bed and Breakfast Holiday Tour. This "Coastal Christmas" themed self-guided tour has affordable multi-day tickets for weekends and weekdays, $25-$50 per person.



8. Experience the season by candlelight at evening tours of Villa Zorayda and Castillo de San Marcos.



9. Take in the view of Nights of Lights from the sea aboard the Schooner Freedom on the ship's Moonlight Sail. Every Friday and Saturday the Schooner sets sail and provides complimentary soda, water, beer, wine and hot chocolate for only $40 per person www.schoonerfreedom.com.



10. Take a walk on the bright side! Each weekend in December, professional guides lead a 90-minute walking tour showcasing St. Augustine's sparkling history while sharing unique colonial folklore and holiday traditions. Tours begin with a special treat at Tour Saint Augustine, 4 Granada Street at 6:30 p.m. $20 per person. www.tourstaug.com



For more about events, tours and deals in St. Augustine during Nights of Lights visit www.NightsofLights.com.



For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com or call 1.800.653.2489.



Media Contact:

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager

904-209-4425

bgolden@floridashistoriccoast.com