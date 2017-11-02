The Brand Making The Menopause Cool: New Apparel to Regulate Hot Flushes

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A new apparel range specifically designed to regulate the body temperature during a hot flush has launched. Become' is a range of innovative basics that help women to manage the most common symptom of the menopause - hot flushes currently affect 10m women in the UK.

Become's' new range is made with scientifically developed fabric technologies to address sudden surges in heat, profuse sweating and extreme chilling sensations associated with the hot flush. The seamless knit technology wicks moisture and heat away from the body as temperature increases. When the body begins the rapid cool down, it transfers the heat back to prevent the chills while staying dry.

Women can start getting hot flushes as early as mid-30s, but because it's seen as something that happens when you go grey, symptoms can go undiagnosed for years. By challenging the representation of menopausal women, Become' is changing the conversation making it easier for women recognise their experiences and helping them to manage their symptoms. Become' has made hot flushes, that were once a debilitating by-product of menopause, into something manageable, keeping women cool and comfortable.

Radiesha, Become' Chief Anti-Flush Officer, says, "We are excited to be launching our range of intelligent basics. We have been developing this technology and refining our design for almost two years to find the most effective solution to hot flushes. Over 75% of menopausal women experience hot flushes but, until now, no major apparel brand has developed technology to help them manage those heat surges and rapid cool downs."

The full range of basics available include a tank and pants in two colours; black and biscuit, in a range of sizes from www.webecome.co.uk. Prices start at £19 and includes free shipping for a limited time in the UK. The New Menopause campaign features 40+ models and can be viewed here.

About Become:

Founded in 2016 Become' is a women driven startup incubated by a Sri Lankan Apparel Manufacturer that developed the technology for intimate-wear brand Icon and produces THINX period-proof panties. They are an award winning, ethical manufacturer that specialises in next-to-skin clothing and employs over 70% women.

The apparel range has been ideated in London, tested in Germany, and manufactured in Sri Lanka. It brings symptom-led technology products to help women better manage the Menopause.

