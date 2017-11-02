BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- MediJane Holdings, Inc. ("MediJane") a publicly-traded company (OTC PINK: MJMD), previously operating as a wholesaler and product distribution company within the legalized cannabis industries, is pleased to announce that it will become Blue Dragon Ventures, Inc. ("Blue Dragon").

MediJane was originally founded to leverage intellectual property within the legal medical cannabis industry. Recently, after completing construction of a full spectrum industrial hemp cannabinoid extraction, soft gel production and packaging facility in conjunction with Phoenix Life Sciences, Inc and its note holder, several of the team members decided to expand the opportunity for MediJane stockholders.

The National CBD Laboratory is designed to service 250,000 patients per month with bottles of soft gel capsules containing phytocannabinoid rich hemp extracts. These soft gels are a daily supplement for health and wellness and are available now through Panacea Life Labs website. Blue Dragon intends to leverage the production from this facility to distribute MediJaneRX branded products, as well as become a leading distributor for Panacea Life Labs. Extending from this, Blue Dragon has positioned itself to develop a network of production facilities for a series of brands to be operated by licensed operators.

Blue Dragon Ventures intends to focus on key segments of the legalized cannabis industry in the United States of America. Now with 29 states that have legalized medical marijuana, 8 states plus Washington D.C. with recreational marijuana now legalized, it is the time where the industry needs strong infrastructure and incubation services to support national expansion. Blue Dragon intends to launch an online marketplace to allow dispensaries to source new and innovative products for their patients.

As the Company executes on its current plans involving industry repositioning, expansion, acquisitions and a greater access to the capital markets, several new appointments are expected to be announced. Lewis Humer, Chairman of MediJane, said, "It certainly has been a tough few years. That said, we have amassed a great network of partners and we have learned a lot. Although it has taken time to be in a position to re-launch the company, we will now be able to do so with a set of tools that will allow the Company to generate greater revenue through client referrals and product placement. I look forward to leading the charge to a new future for the cannabis industry with Blue Dragon Ventures."

About Blue Dragon Ventures. (OTCMarkets: MJMD)

Blue Dragon is a full service incubation and infrastructure company, focused on key segments of the legalized cannabis industry in the United States of America. There are currently 29 states that have legalized medical marijuana, along with Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington and Washington D.C. with legal recreational marijuana. It is the time where the industry needs strong infrastructure and incubation services to support national expansion. Blue Dragon, its network and its portfolio are constantly seeking to fill this need to support patient and consumer care.

