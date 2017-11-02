Sculpture by the Sea 2017, Bondi Beach, Sydney - Drone Video Footage Now Available

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination NSW has today released breathtaking aerial footage of Sculpture by the Sea 2017, capturing the stunning outdoor sculpture exhibition on one of the world's most iconic beaches, Bondi Beach, Sydney.

Sculpture by the Sea, the world's largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition, celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Returning to the spectacular Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk until 5 November, the exhibition sees the iconic stretch of Sydney coastline transformed into a 2km long temporary sculpture park. Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, attracts half a million visitors over the course of 18 days and showcases the work of over 100 Australian and international artists.

The videos are available to download from the below links:

Sculpture by the Sea - 60sec - https://vimeo.com/239776409/d9c40f94ae

Sculpture by the Sea - 30sec - https://vimeo.com/239776377/aa50b8e3ef

