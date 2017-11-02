sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.11.2017 | 02:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sculpture by the Sea 2017, Bondi Beach, Sydney - Drone Video Footage Now Available

SYDNEY, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination NSW has today released breathtaking aerial footage of Sculpture by the Sea 2017, capturing the stunning outdoor sculpture exhibition on one of the world's most iconic beaches, Bondi Beach, Sydney.

Sculpture by the Sea, the world's largest annual free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition, celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. Returning to the spectacular Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk until 5 November, the exhibition sees the iconic stretch of Sydney coastline transformed into a 2km long temporary sculpture park. Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, attracts half a million visitors over the course of 18 days and showcases the work of over 100 Australian and international artists.

The videos are available to download from the below links:
Sculpture by the Sea - 60sec - https://vimeo.com/239776409/d9c40f94ae
Sculpture by the Sea - 30sec - https://vimeo.com/239776377/aa50b8e3ef

ILoveSydney

Michael Morcos
Senior Publicist
Destination NSW
E michael.morcos@dnsw.com.au
M +61 0419 093 882

Jessica Parry
Publicist
Destination NSW
E jessica.parry@dnsw.com.au
M +61 0439 143 566





© 2017 PR Newswire