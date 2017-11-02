The press conference announcing the 2017 China-Latin America International Expo was held in Zhuhai, China

ZHUHAI, China, Nov.2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference announcing the China-Latin America International Exhibition was held in Zhuhai, China on November 1, 2017. The organizing committee revealed thatthe expo, hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and co-organized by the government of Zhuhai Municipality, the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Guangdong Committee and Zhuhai Hengqin New Area of China (Guangdong) Pilot Free Trade Zone, will take place at the Zhuhai International Convention & Exhibition Center between November 9 and November 11, 2017. The expo, themed Close Friends Make Distances Disappear, is expected to bring together high-level executives from nearly 500 leading Chinese and international companies.

This year's event will include a main forum entitled the China-Latin America Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, in conjunction with three parallel forums: The 2017 China-Latin America Forum on Innovation and Development of International Trade Services (Outsourcing), The Dialogue with Latin America and the Chinese Membership Representative Conference of the China-Latin America Business Council, and The Investment and Trade Exchange Conference of the China-Latin America International Expo. The event will also bring together government officials from China and from several Latin American countries as well as leading subject matter experts, researchers and entrepreneurs from the two regions. They will discuss the new trends taking shape and the opportunities being surfaced as a result of collaborative efforts in process between China and Latin America. They will also give advice on how to best establish Zhuhai as a pilot area for Sino-Latin American cooperation. In addition, a series of entertainment and sports events will be held during the expo, including friendly football match. The event is expected to become a new platform for promoting cooperation between China and Latin America as well as serve as an important step towards the fulfillment of China's One Belt, One Road Initiative.

The press conference was chaired by Zhuhai Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department vice director Zeng Jingqiu, and a number of important guests from organizing committee were in attendance including Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce director Wang Xiaobin, CCPIT Zhuhai Sub-Council president Zhuang Haiqing, Zhuhai Dahengqin Investment Company chairman Hu Jia, and Huafa Group director of industry investment Guo Jin.

CONTACT:

Huafa Group

+86-756-6988620

clacexpo@huafagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/595008/China_Latin_Expo.jpg