

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK, LILA, LILAK) announced its third-quarter financial and operating results for the Liberty Global Group and the LiLAC Group.



Liberty Global Group's (Europe) third-quarter operating income was $537 million , representing a decrease of 30% year over year. The decreases in operating income for both periods primarily resulted from the net effect of lower OCF.



Liberty Global Group's (Europe) net loss attributable to Liberty Global Group shareholders for the quarter widened to $460 million from $168 million last year.



LiLAC Group's Operating loss for the third-quarter was $202 million compared to Operating income of $139 million in the prior year.



