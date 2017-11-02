

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of October 2017 increased 7.5 percent, with a 7.0 percent increase in U.S., a 9.0 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 8.2 percent. E-commerce sales were up 31.0 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 5.6 percent, with a 5.9 percent rise in U.S., a 2.8 percent increase in Canada, and 7.4 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $10.02 billion for the month of October, the four weeks ended October 29, 2017, an increase of 10.1 percent from $9.11 billion during the similar period last year.



For the first eight weeks of fiscal year 2018 ended October 29, 2017, the Company reported net sales of $19.87 billion, an increase of 11.3 percent from $17.85 billion for the first eight weeks of fiscal 2017 ended October 23, 2016.



