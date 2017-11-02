VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/17 -- Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (CSE: LNB) (CSE: LNB.CN) (CNSX: LNB) (OTCQB: LXGTF) (the "Company" or "Lexington") is issuing this press release at the request of the OTC Markets Group Inc.

On October 17, 2017, the Company's management became aware of certain promotional materials that were published by Techstock Insider that were purportedly paid for by Ellis Stewart LLC. The Company wishes to advise investors that they should only rely on information provided to the market by the Company and does not support or endorse the information in the materials published on this website. For information about the Company investors should go to the Company's website at www.lexingtonbiosciences.com or review the Company's public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com. Lexington did not pay for or review the materials published by Techstock Insider and does not have any relationship with Ellis Stewart LLC. The Company notes that the materials are inaccurate in a number of places including describing the Company's principal product, HeartSentry, as "biometric" and "wearable." HeartSentry is best described as a "cardiovascular diagnostic medical device."

The Company has engaged the following groups to provide investor relation and marketing services: Renmark Financial Communications Inc., Hybrid Financial Ltd and Audience Marketing (the "Third Party Service Providers").

The Company further notes that none of the Company's management, directors or Third Party Service Providers has sold any shares of the Company in the last 90 days.

At the request of OTC Markets Group the Company confirms that in the last 12 months it has issued the following securities at the following prices: (a) 6,250,000 units (consisting of a share plus one half warrant) at $0.20 per unit; and (b) 2,530,000 units (consisting of a share plus a whole warrant) at $0.25 per unit.

About Lexington Biosciences, Inc.

Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium -- the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Currently, the standard of care is measurement using expensive external ultrasound by a highly trained technician. The HeartSentry core technology was developed at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year R&D period involving many research studies and product iterations resulting in portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. By taking delivery of the clinical trial ready HeartSentry units the company will commence studies as soon as possible. Our aim is to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health. Lexington is engaged with the US FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals for the HeartSentry. For more information about the company please visit: https://lexingtonbiosciences.com/.

