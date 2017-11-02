

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) said that the custodian of the insolvency proceedings opened today over the assets of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG, attorney-at-law Lucas F. Fl?ther, notified the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg that the assets are expected not to be sufficient to satisfy the existing priority claims against the estate that go beyond the costs for the insolvency proceedings as and when they fall due 208 paragraph 1 sentence 2, 285 of the German Insolvency Code.



