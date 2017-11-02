Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has reached a settlement with Pearl GmbH concerning the distribution of its hand dryers. Mitsubishi Electric had claimed that a specific PEARL hand dryer sold in Europe (the Sichler Händetrockner NX-5125) infringed its intellectual property rights, based on EU Registered Community Design No. 001811746-0001, which protects the appearance of hand dryers.

In the settlement, Pearl agreed to discontinue the sale of the Sichler Händetrockner NX-5125 in Europe and to dispose of all remaining products in infringement.

Mitsubishi Electric has also filed intellectual property right infringement lawsuits in China against Taizhou Dihour Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., a hand dryer manufacturer, and its sales subsidiary, Shanghai Jiecheng Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., demanding that they stop manufacturing and selling hand dryers alleged to be in infringement.

Mitsubishi Electric became the world's first company to develop and sell a new type of hand dryer that blows jets of air on both sides of the hand, pushing the water off rather than evaporating it, when it introduced its Jet Towel model in 1993.

Jet Towel is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With over 90 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Embracing the spirit of its corporate statement, Changes for the Better, and its environmental statement, Eco Changes, Mitsubishi Electric endeavors to be a global, leading green company, enriching society with technology. The company recorded consolidated group sales of 4,238.6 billion yen (US$ 37.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information visit:

www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*At an exchange rate of 112 yen to the US dollar, the rate given by the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171101005705/en/

Contacts:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Customer Inquiries

Lighting, Ventilation, Home Equipment Photovoltaic Systems Division

Living Environment Digital Media Equipment Group

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/handdryer/global/index.html

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/bu/handdryer/index.html

or

Media Inquiries

Arisa Mori, +81-3-3218-2810

Public Relations Division

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/