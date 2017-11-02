Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, Nov 2, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, today announced the winners of the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2017, a search for the best strategic ideas that have driven business results in Asia.Close to 200 submissions from 17 countries across Asia were judged by a panel (www.warc.com/asiaprize.prize) of 25 agency- and client-side professionals. 16 campaigns for global and local brands have been selected as winners, showcasing the region's smartest thinking and highlighting breakthrough ideas. The jury awarded one Grand Prix, five Golds, five Silvers and five Bronzes.India leads the way with 11 awards, including a Gold, which also ran in Pakistan. China won two awards; and Hong Kong, Japan, and The Philippines earned one each.Additionally, five special awards were given honouring specific areas of excellence: The Market Pioneer Award, The Research Excellence Award, The Channel Thinking Award, The Local Hero Award and The Asia First Award.Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden took top honours by winning both The Grand Prix and The Research Special Award for their emotional multichannel campaign 'The Marriage Market Takeover' for Japanese prestige skincare brand SK-II which allied itself to unmarried women to raise awareness and boost sales in China.Commenting on the Grand Prix winning campaign, jury chair Nicole McMillan, Vice-President, Marketing of The Wrigley Company, Asia-Pacific says: "The boldness of SK-II in taking a position very distinct from a market saturated with defined category norms is what made their strategy stand out amongst some very strong peer entries. Taking a taboo subject can be fraught with danger, however SK-II managed to navigate these complexities to construct a strategy and narrative that has struck accord with consumers and judges alike."The winners are:Grand Prix- The Marriage Market Takeover - SK-II - China - Forsman & Bodenfors + Research Excellence Special AwardGold- The next-gen is ready - Vodafone Business Services - India - Ogilvy & Mather + Market Pioneer Special Award- Making shampoos an office supply in Japan - Clear - Japan - ADK Tokyo + Asia First Special Award- When embracing dirt became an act of faith - Surf Excel - India, Pakistan - MullenLowe Lintas Group- The First Hello - Elevit - China - PHD China- The Job Switch - The Akanksha Foundation - India - Ogilvy & Mather + Local Hero Special AwardSilver- Use Dipper at Night - Tata Motors - India - Rediffusion Y&R + Channel Thinking Special Award- Winning the 4G race without 4G - Vodafone India - India - Ogilvy & Mather- IShapeMyWorld - Levi's Strauss India Pvt Ltd - India - Zeno Group India- ManulifeMOVE Launch - ManulifeMOVE - Hong Kong - mcgarrybowen, Dentsu- Launching Jeans in India - Durex - India - Havas WorldwideBronze- Roads that honk - HP Lubricants - India - Leo Burnett India- From Anonymous Call To Eponymous Glory - Premier Futsal - India - DDB Mudra Group- Saroj, The Leader - Colour Academy - India - Ogilvy & Mather, Asian Paints- IsThereAProblemOfficer.ph - Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) - Philippines - McCann Worldgroup Philippines- Deliver the love - Amazon - India - Ogilvy & MatherVisit www.warc.com/asiaprize.prize to view all the winners and their case studies.The winners of the seventh annual WARC Prize for Asian Strategy were revealed at an awards and insights event in Singapore this evening. The winners of the Grand Prix and Special Awards also share a prize fund of $10,000.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.