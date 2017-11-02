

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market slipped into negative territory on Thursday after opening higher following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 9.48 points or 0.04 percent to 22,410.60, off a high of 22,527.07 earlier. The Nikkei Index had finished at a 21-year high in the previous session.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 1 percent. Honda is gaining almost 5 percent after the automaker reported a 1.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit, but raised its full-year outlook.



The major exporters are mixed. Sony is rising more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 4 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, NTN Corp. is rising almost 5 percent and Kobe Steel is rising more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, NH Foods is losing more than 11 percent, Yamaha Corp. is down more than 10 percent after it reported a 28 percent decline in its first-half profit, and Hino Motors is declining more than 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as widely expected and offered support for the December rate hike that most economists are predicting. The central bank also reiterated its expectation that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.



While the Nasdaq edged down 11.14 points or 0.2 percent to 6,716.53, the Dow rose 57.77 points or 0.3 percent to 23,435.01 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.10 points or 0.2 percent to 2,579.36.



European stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with German stocks leading the way following the previous day's holiday. The German DAX Index shot up by 1.8 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell a bit less than forecast. December WTI crude for December delivery edged down $0.08 or less than 0.2 percent to $54.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX