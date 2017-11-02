



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 2, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota continues its evolution as a mobility company with its first-ever global marketing campaign. "Start Your Impossible" launches today in 24 countries in celebration of Toyota's eight-year global sponsorship of The Olympic and Paralympic Games as the first-ever Mobility Partner in the history of The Olympic Partner (TOP) Programme to sponsor the mobility category."Start Your Impossible" debuts with a film entitled "Mobility For All" which features 100 real-life mobility stories of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and other individuals (ages 1 to 100) in every stage of life. An additional 15 markets will start running in the months leading up to The Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2018.The fully integrated campaign highlights Toyota's mission to create a barrier-free society and reinforces the company's values of humility, hard work, overcoming challenges, and never giving up.While "Mobility For All" is the first creative asset to debut globally, Toyota will roll out nine additional spots globally that feature inspirational stories and Toyota's range of mobility products--a mix of conceptual inventions used for research and development purposes and products that Toyota has committed to deliver to the market.The "Start Your Impossible" campaign TV commercials close with an original mnemonic featuring Toyota's mobility products and athletes who embody the best in human performance. Print, digital and out-of-home "Start Your Impossible" creative aims to start conversations about breaking barriers to achieve dreams.Toyota has recently launched a website--MobilityForAll.com. In consultation with the National Center for Accessible Media (NCAM) in the United States, the website (which will be rolled out in phases) is built to be accessible for users with various impairments and to allow all users to experience the site's content. Whether set to default, visually impaired, hearing impaired, mobility impaired or cognitively impaired, all coding and design features work to make the experience equally enjoyable for all users.A partial list of the digital and social amplifications of "Start Your Impossible" that will be available at launch include:- Relay Your Challenge: With the belief that achieving the impossible begins by setting goals and declaring them aloud, Toyota encourages consumers and its team members to share their 'impossible statement' and relay it forward so that people worldwide can participate and challenge themselves. Visit RelayYourChallenge.com.- Impossible Stories: These are inspiring in-depth long form videos of 10 impossible challengers in 10 countries, three of which are available at launch. The documentaries convey a deeper understanding of Toyota's vision for the future through the challengers' stories of starting their own "impossible."A group of 16 distinguished athletes taking part in the first "Mobility for All" spot of the campaign includes: Tatyana McFadden, the world's leading wheelchair racer who has won 17 Paralympic medals across five Games for the USA; Brad Snyder, American Paralympic swimmer, former captain of the U.S. Naval Academy swim team and three-time gold medalist at the Paralympic Games Rio 2016; and Rami Anis, a swimmer from Syria, part of the Refugee Olympic Team at the Olympic Games Rio 2016.To view and learn more about Toyota and the "Start Your Impossible" campaign visit MobilityForAll.com."At Toyota, we embrace the potential of new technology to help us create products and services that enable people to overcome barriers and to reach their potential," said Susumu Matsuda, Marketing Division General Manager, Toyota Motor Corporation. "The Olympic and Paralympic Games align with Toyota's values and are platforms to showcase our global commitment to the concept of mobility for all.""Mobility means something different to every person around the world. At Toyota, we have always defined mobility as providing people with the opportunity to move freely, and we believe the time has come to share our mobility vision and solutions with everyone. I can think of no better stage to announce our evolution as the human movement company than the pinnacle of human movement, the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Jack Hollis, Group Vice President and General Manager, Toyota Motor North America. "At Toyota, we believe that movement is a human right. With the 'Start Your Impossible' campaign, we aim to inspire people and as a company, aspire to solve challenges and create solutions to mobility barriers that limit human potential.""The campaign, was born out of an unprecedented move by Toyota and our long-standing agency partners at Saatchi & Saatchi (Los Angeles and Dallas) and Dentsu (Tokyo) that broke down agency walls to collaborate as one integrated team," said Hollis.About ToyotaSupported by people around the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (TSE: 7203; NYSE: TM), has endeavored since its establishment in 1937 to serve society by creating better products. As of the end of December 2013, Toyota conducts its business worldwide with 52 overseas manufacturing companies in 27 countries and regions. Toyota's vehicles are sold in more than 170 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.