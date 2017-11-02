HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department Katherine Chan Tel: +852 2584 4537 Email: katherine.cm.chan@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Nov 2, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong Day at the American Film Market (AFM(R)) is set to open tomorrow in Santa Monica, United States. Chris Lo, Director, Los Angeles, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Jonathan Wolf, Managing Director, American Film Market (AFM) welcomed the eighth edition of the event, which is jointly organised by the AFM and the HKTDC. Hong Kong Day features events and screenings highlighting international opportunities for film production in Hong Kong.Hong Kong's new movie sceneA new generation of filmmakers is transforming Hong Kong's movie scene. Reflecting this trend, a seminar entitled "The Changing Hong Kong Movie Scene: What is New, How and Why" will feature young directors and distributor from Hong Kong discussing the latest developments in local cinema and how new Hong Kong movies are different from conventional ones. A Hong Kong Reception will also be held for attendees to network with film industry leaders from Hong Kong and around the world. Meanwhile, film premieres from 2 to 5 November by Hong Kong companies will showcase some of Asia's top productions."Hong Kong is an ideal production and service hub for international film business in Asia," said Mr Wolf. "We are delighted to support this showcase of Hong Kong at the AFM and help build even stronger global film ties."His remarks were echoed by Mr Lo. "Trivisa, directed by three young directors, won Best Film and Best Director at the 36th Hong Kong Film Awards, where half of the winners were new-generation directors or their productions," he said. "These impressive results not only proved their success, but also showed the world that Hong Kong has much more to offer than just action movies."Mr Lo added that new-generation directors are reshaping Hong Kong cinema by making movies with a distinct local flavor, at relatively low costs and within short time frames - attributes that distinguish them from the action genre that international markets are more familiar with. "Their movies are bringing exciting changes to the local and even international movie scene, providing new options for the global film market," he said.The following films will be presented by Hong Kong companies on Hong Kong Day:Always Be With You from China 3D Digital Distribution Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 4, 2 November (Thu) 09:30Invincible Dragon Promo Reel from Pegasus Motion Pictures Distribution Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 2, 2 November (Thu) 13:30Legend of the Naga Pearls from Media Asia Distribution Ltd- Screening at ArcLight 5, 2 November (Thu) 15:00Paradox from Bravos Pictures Ltd- Screening at AMC Santa Monica 2, 2 November (Thu) 15:30Tea Pets from All Rights Entertainment Ltd- Screening at ArcLight 3, 3 November (Fri) 09:00- Screening at ArcLight 7, 5 November (Sun) 11:00Undercover Punch and Gun from China 3D Digital Distribution Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 4, 3 November (Fri) 09:30The Founding of An Army from Media Asia Distribution Ltd- Screening at AMC Santa Monica 3, 3 November (Fri) 15:00Hostile from All Rights Entertainment Ltd- Screening at ArcLight 11, 4 November (Sat) 09:00Monkey King Reloaded from Media Asia Distribution Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 6, 4 November (Sat) 15:30The Lady in the Portrait from All Rights Entertainment Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 3, 5 November (Sun) 09:00The Dreamseller from All Rights Entertainment Ltd- Screening at Laemmle Monica Film Center - 6, 5 November (Sun) 13:30Programme Rundown:Seminar - "The Changing Hong Kong Movie Scene: What is New, How and Why"Panel:Mr CHAN Chi-Fat, Steve, Director of Weeds on Fire;Mr Felix TSANG, Sales and Acquisitions Manager, Golden Scene Co Ltd;Mr Vicky WONG, Director of Trivisa;Mr Patrick FRATER, Asia Bureau Chief, VarietyTime: 3pm - 4:30pmVenue: AFM Studio, Loews Santa Monica Beach HotelDetails: No RSVP required; open to all AFM badge-holders(Seating is limited and on a first-come-first-served basis)Hong Kong ReceptionTime: 6pm - 8pmVenue: Pool Side, Loews Santa Monica Beach HotelDetails: Invitation onlyHong Kong Companies at AFMAll Rights Entertainment Ltd (Loews - 532)Bravos Pictures Ltd (Loews - 654)China 3D Digital Distribution Ltd (Loews - 450)Distribution Workshop (HK) Ltd (Loews - 605)Edko Films Ltd (Loews - 540)Emperor Motion Pictures (Loews - 504)Entertaining Power Co Ltd (Loews - 647)Golden Network Asia Ltd (Loews - 458)Media Asia Distribution Ltd (Loews - 621)Mega-Vision Project Workshop Ltd (Loews - 517)Mei Ah Entertainment Group (Loews - 526)Pegasus Motion Pictures Distribution Ltd (Loews - 763)Universe Films Distribution Co Ltd (Loews - 452)About HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 