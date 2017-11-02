

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday following the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left interest rates on hold as expected and reinforced expectations of a December interest-rate hike.



Investors also digested news that later on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the central bank, replacing Janet Yellen.



The Australian market is flat in choppy trade following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. Weakness in banking stocks after National Australia Bank reported its earnings results more than offset gains in mining and oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 2.60 points or 0.04 percent to 5,940.40, after touching a high of 5,961.50 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 4.80 points or 0.08 percent to 6,010.30.



Shares of National Australia Bank are losing almost 3 percent after the bank said it will cut 4,000 jobs over the next three years even as it reported a 2.5 percent increase in full-year cash profit to A$6.64 billion. The bank expects to make a one-off restructuring provision of between A$500 million and A$800 million in the first half of the 2018 financial year.



Other banking stocks are also weak. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent.



Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is declining 0.3 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 2 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 5 percent after iron ore prices rebounded overnight.



Oil stocks are also advancing despite crude oil prices edging lower overnight. Santos is up 0.5 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Oil Search is rising more than 2 percent.



Boral expects better-than-anticipated earnings growth from its Australian business for the full year, but its North American division took a hit of between $5 million and $10 million due to hurricanes. The building materials supplier's shares are rising almost 4 percent.



Fairfax Media shareholders have voted in favor of the plan to spin off the profitable real estate listings business Domain and the news publisher will retain a 60 percent stake. The company's shares are unchanged.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar, which strengthened after the Fed decision to keep interest rates on hold. The local unit was trading at US$0.7676, compared to US$0.7662 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 9.48 points or 0.04 percent to 22,410.60, off a high of 22,527.07 earlier. The Nikkei Index had finished at a 21-year high in the previous session.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.4 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 1 percent. Honda is gaining almost 5 percent after the automaker reported a 1.7 percent decline in second-quarter profit, but raised its full-year outlook.



The major exporters are mixed. Sony is rising more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 4 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, NTN Corp. is rising almost 5 percent and Kobe Steel is rising more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, NH Foods is losing more than 11 percent, Yamaha Corp. is down more than 10 percent after it reported a 28 percent decline in its first-half profit, and Hino Motors is declining more than 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also lower. New Zealand, Taiwan and Indonesia are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as widely expected and offered support for the December rate hike that most economists are predicting. The central bank also reiterated its expectation that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate.



While the Nasdaq edged down 11.14 points or 0.2 percent to 6,716.53, the Dow rose 57.77 points or 0.3 percent to 23,435.01 and the S&P 500 inched up 4.10 points or 0.2 percent to 2,579.36.



European stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with German stocks leading the way following the previous day's holiday. The German DAX Index shot up by 1.8 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent. However, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell a bit less than forecast. December WTI crude for December delivery edged down $0.08 or less than 0.2 percent to $54.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



