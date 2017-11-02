

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) delayed a production target for its Model 3 sedan. It now expects to make about 5,000 units of the car per week late in the first quarter of 2018, rather than by the end of this year.



The company attributed the primary delay of ramping up the Model 3, which began production in July, to battery-pack assembly at its factory near Reno, Nev.



'The combined complexity of module design and its automated manufacturing process has taken this line longer to ramp than expected,' Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a shareholder letter detailing the company's third quarter.



'Based on what we know now, we currently expect to achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late Q1 2018, recognizing that our production growth rate is like a stepped exponential, so there can be large forward jumps from one week to the next. We will provide an update when we announce Q4 production and delivery numbers in the first few days of January. With respect to the timing for producing 10,000 units per week, it has always been our intention to implement that capacity addition after we have achieved a 5,000 per week run rate,' Elon Musk said.



On Wednesday, Tesla said some parts of the car factory have been able to demonstrate an ability to make more than 1,000 units per week 'during burst builds of short duration' while others have demonstrated burst builds of 500 units per week.



