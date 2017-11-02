Asia-Pacific DDoS Solution Services Market Propelled by Proliferation of Sophisticated Attacks

Need for network resilience and concerns over IoT botnets drive market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan's Network Security team

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2,2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Asia-Pacific distributed denial of service (DDoS) solution market has witnessed a 39.7 percent year-on-year growth rate. DDoS attacks continue to evolve and become more sophisticated with compromised Internet of Things (IoT) devices, rise of botnet-for-hire, DDoS-for-hire in dark webs, and malware source code sharing in user forums, aiding the proliferation of sophisticated attacks. As a result, advanced solutions are required to boost network resiliency and successfully address long-standing DDoS challenges.

Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Solution Market, Forecast to 2021 finds that the market generated total revenues of US$261.9 million in 2016, which included revenue from on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The study examines market developments, drivers, restraints, revenue forecasts and security technologies used to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks at the application and network layers. Market share and competitive profiles of key players such as Arbor Networks, F5 Networks, Radware, NSFOCUS, Akamai, Genie Networks, Cloudflare, Huawei, Nexusguard, Verisign and AhnLab are provided.

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: https://goo.gl/LLrmWk

"IT infrastructure is getting more complex as enterprises are increasingly migrating their applications and infrastructure into the cloud, which requires DDoS solutions to be able to cater to different environments," said Frost & Sullivan Network Security Senior Industry Analyst Vu Anh Tien. "The adoption of hybrid models is anticipated to become more popular among large businesses, internet service providers, and managed security service providers due to the increasing volume of their applications and the infrastructure to be protected."

Regional market trends driving growth in the Asia-Pacific DDoS solutions market include:

Greater China (including mainland China , Hong Kong and Taiwan ) dominating the regional market with 39.2 percent of the market share, followed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at 20.9 percent;

"Players should work closely with SIEM and security analytics vendors to perform automatic correlation, and provide a single pane of glass management and visibility," noted Tien. "Working on guidelines to help network operators/DNS hosting providers mitigate DNS server attacks will further strengthen their market position."

Asia-Pacific Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Solution Market, Forecast to 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Network Security Growth Partnership Service program.

