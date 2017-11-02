

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) announced late Wednesday that it has reached a settlement with Pearl GmbH concerning the distribution of its hand dryers.



Mitsubishi Electric had claimed that a specific PEARL hand dryer sold in Europe, the Sichler Händetrockner NX-5125, infringed its intellectual property rights, based on EU Registered Community Design No. 001811746-0001, which protects the appearance of hand dryers.



In the settlement, Pearl agreed to discontinue the sale of the Sichler Händetrockner NX-5125 in Europe and to dispose of all remaining products in infringement.



Mitsubishi Electric said it has also filed intellectual property right infringement lawsuits in China against Taizhou Dihour Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., a hand dryer manufacturer, and its sales subsidiary, Shanghai Jiecheng Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., demanding that they stop manufacturing and selling hand dryers alleged to be in infringement.



Mitsubishi Electric's Jet Towel model, launched in 1993, was the first hand dryer in the world that blows jets of air on both sides of the hand, pushing the water off rather than evaporating it.



