Parablu Recognized as an Innovator in the Cloud Encryption Market by MarketsandMarkets

BANGALORE, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scores high on product innovation, differentiation and impact on customer value

Parablu , a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider, today announced that it was featured in the Cloud Encryption Microquadrant published by MarketsandMarkets. MarketsandMarkets in their latest report 'Cloud Encryption Market - Global Forecast to 2022,' after a comprehensive review of this space, have featured Parablu in the 'Innovators' quadrant. MarketsandMarkets is a leading, premium market research and consulting company.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170221/470111LOGO )



MarketsandMarkets evaluated 27 global players in several categories such as product portfolio, breadth and depth of product offering, product features and functionality, focus on product innovation, product differentiation, impact for customers, and product branding. The Microquadrant plotted against two broad axes - strength of product portfolio and business strategy excellence, has placed Parablu in the top left (Innovators) quadrant.

Discussing Parablu's expertise, the report states, "Parablu's product portfolio stands out with its ability to work with end-user cloud storage subscriptions such as OneDrive for Business and Google Drive. They also keep license costs low with the use of tried and tested open source modules and having a lot of R&D come out of their India development center."

Rakhi Vig, Associate Vice President at MarketsandMarkets said, "Parablu is a vendor that has the potential to be a disruptor in this space. Their unique focus on encryption with strict segregation of duties and their unique integration with file storage offerings like OneDrive and Google Drive puts them in a uniquely advantageous position. We'll be watching Parablu's progress with considerable interest."

Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu, said, "Cloud data security through encryption has been our singular focus and has helped several organizations protect their data in the cloud and attain compliance with privacy regulations like GDPR. Parablu has also helped several organizations build a consolidated defense and future-proof themselves against Ransomware. Being placed in the Innovators quadrant amidst formidable competitors is great testimony to the investments we've been making in this space."

Additional Resources:

Report : MarketsandMarkets Cloud Encryption Market. Global Forecast to 2020

: MarketsandMarkets Cloud Encryption Market. Global Forecast to 2020 Point of View: Playbook for Endpoint Backup on Microsoft OneDrive for Business

Playbook for Endpoint Backup on Microsoft OneDrive for Business Article : The scourge of Ransomware

: The scourge of Ransomware Article: All you wanted to know about GDPR

About Parablu

Parablu, an award-winning provider of secure data management software, engineers new-age cloud data protection solutions for the digital enterprise. Our Privacy Gateway powered solutions protect enterprise data completely and provide total visibility into all data movement. Our suite of products include: BluKrypt - a Privacy Gateway that completely secures critical data on the cloud, BluVault - a powerful and secure data backup solution designed for the cloud, BluSync - a secure file sharing and collaboration solution for the agile enterprise, and BluDrive - a secure file transfer solution. These solutions easily integrate with existing infrastructure making it a seamless solution for enterprise data protection and management needs. Visit http://www.parablu.com for more information.

Media Contacts

Naveen Ekambaram

+1-(650)-762-6641

+91-9886385680

info@parablu.com

Parablu

