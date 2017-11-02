

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, announced late Wednesday the pricing of its initial public offering of 5.33 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the IPO would be approximately $75 million.



All of the shares are being offered by Allena. In addition, Allena has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 800 thousand shares of common stock at the IPO price.



The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'ALNA' on Thursday, November 2, 2017. The offering is expected to close on November 6, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Credit Suisse, Jefferies, and Cowen are acting as the lead book-running managers of the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as the co-manager for the proposed offering.



Allena is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders.



The company's lead product candidate, ALLN-177, is a first in class, oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders.



